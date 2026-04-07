Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Twins On April 7

Skubal is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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