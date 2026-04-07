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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Twins On April 7

Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -148 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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