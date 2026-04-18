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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 18

Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has -122 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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