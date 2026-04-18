Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 18

Skubal is 2-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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