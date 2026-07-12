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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Face Phillies On July 12

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -113 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 5-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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