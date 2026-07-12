Tarik Skubal And Tigers Face Phillies On July 12

Skubal is 5-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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