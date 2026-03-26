Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Padres On March 26
Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has +126 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Skubal went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.