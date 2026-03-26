Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Padres On March 26

Skubal went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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