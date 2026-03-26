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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Padres On March 26

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has +126 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Skubal went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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