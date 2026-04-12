Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 12
Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -136 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Skubal is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.