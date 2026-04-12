Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Marlins On April 12

Skubal is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.