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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 13

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 29 when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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