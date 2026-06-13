Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 13

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 29 when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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