Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Diamondbacks On April 1
Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -154 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Skubal is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.