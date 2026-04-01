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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Diamondbacks On April 1

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -154 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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