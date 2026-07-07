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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Athletics On July 7

Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has +112 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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