Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Athletics On July 7

Skubal is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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