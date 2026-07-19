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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Angels On July 19

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Skubal is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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