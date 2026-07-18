Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Angels On July 18

Skubal is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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