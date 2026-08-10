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Tarik Skubal
Los Angeles Dodgers

Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 10

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has -118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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