Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 10

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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