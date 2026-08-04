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Tarik Skubal
Los Angeles Dodgers

Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Face Cubs On Aug. 4

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Skubal has +112 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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