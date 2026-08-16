Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 16

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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