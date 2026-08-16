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Tarik Skubal
Los Angeles Dodgers

Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 16

Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has +110 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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