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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Play Giants On July 11

Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-2 with a 6.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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