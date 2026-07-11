Tanner Gordon And Rockies Play Giants On July 11

Gordon is 0-2 with a 6.44 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.