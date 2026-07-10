Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Giants On July 10

Gordon is 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.