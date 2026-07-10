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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Giants On July 10

Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 10 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Gordon has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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