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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Play Brewers On June 7

Tanner Gordon will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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