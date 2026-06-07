Tanner Gordon And Rockies Play Brewers On June 7

Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.