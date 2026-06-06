Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 6
Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Gordon has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.