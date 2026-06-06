Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Brewers On June 6

Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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