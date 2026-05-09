Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 9

Bibee is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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