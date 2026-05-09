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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Twins On May 9

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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