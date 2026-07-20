Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Twins On July 20

Bibee is 3-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.