Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Twins On July 20
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 3-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.