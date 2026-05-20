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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 20

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has -158 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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