Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Tigers On May 20

Bibee is 0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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