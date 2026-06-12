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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Tigers On June 12

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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