Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Tigers On June 12

Bibee is 1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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