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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 11

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has -111 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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