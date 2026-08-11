Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 11

Bibee is 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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