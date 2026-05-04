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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On May 4

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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