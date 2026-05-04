Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Royals On May 4

Bibee is 0-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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