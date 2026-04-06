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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Royals On April 6

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 6 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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