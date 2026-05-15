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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Reds On May 15

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +126 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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