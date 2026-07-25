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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On July 25

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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