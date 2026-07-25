Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On July 25

Bibee is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.