Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Rangers On June 6

Bibee is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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