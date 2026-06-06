FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Rangers On June 6

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Bibee has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News