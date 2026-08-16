Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Padres On Aug. 16

Bibee is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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