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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Face Padres On Aug. 16

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bibee is 4-12 with a 3.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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