Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 5

Bibee is 4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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