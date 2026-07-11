Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Marlins On July 11
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bibee is 2-9 with a 4.06 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.