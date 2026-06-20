Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Astros On June 20

Bibee is 2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.