Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Astros On June 19
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 19 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 2-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.