Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Astros On June 19

Bibee is 2-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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