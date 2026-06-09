Taj Bradley And Twins Play Tigers On June 9

Bradley is 5-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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