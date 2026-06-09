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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Play Tigers On June 9

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bradley has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 5-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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