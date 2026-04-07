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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Face Tigers On April 7

Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bradley has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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