Taj Bradley And Twins Face Tigers On April 7

Bradley is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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