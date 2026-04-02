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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Royals On April 2

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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