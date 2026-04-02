Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Royals On April 2

Bradley is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.