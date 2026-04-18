FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Face Reds On April 18

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News