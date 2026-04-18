Taj Bradley And Twins Face Reds On April 18

Bradley is 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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