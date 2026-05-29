Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Pirates On May 29

Bradley is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.