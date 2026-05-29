FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Pirates On May 29

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bradley has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News