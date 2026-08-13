Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Phillies On Aug. 13

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.