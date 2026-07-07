Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Guardians On July 7

Bradley is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.