Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Guardians On July 23

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.85 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.