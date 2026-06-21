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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 21

Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 3:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Bradley is 6-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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