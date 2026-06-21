Taj Bradley And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 21

Bradley is 6-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.