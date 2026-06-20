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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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