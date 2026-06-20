Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20

Bradley is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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