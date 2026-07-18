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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Cubs On July 18

Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bradley has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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