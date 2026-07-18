Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Cubs On July 18

Bradley is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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