Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 14
Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bradley is 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.