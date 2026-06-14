Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 14

Bradley is 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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