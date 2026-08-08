Taj Bradley And Twins Face Brewers On Aug. 8

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.