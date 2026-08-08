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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Face Brewers On Aug. 8

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has -162 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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