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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 12

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Bradley has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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