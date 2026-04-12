Taj Bradley And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 12

Bradley is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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