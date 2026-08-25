Taj Bradley And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 25

Bradley is 9-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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