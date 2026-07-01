Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Astros On July 1
Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has -140 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bradley is 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.