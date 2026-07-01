Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Astros On July 1

Bradley is 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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