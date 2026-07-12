Taj Bradley And Twins Play Angels On July 12

Bradley is 8-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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