Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Rockies On April 5
Taijuan Walker will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Walker has -106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rockies are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.