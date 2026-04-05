Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Rockies On April 5

Walker is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.