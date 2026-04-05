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Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker

Philadelphia Phillies • #99 RP

Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Rockies On April 5

Taijuan Walker will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Walker has -106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taijuan Walker

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